Zanetor warns public over Rawlings funeral scam

Late former President Jerry John Rawlings

The eldest daughter of Ghana’s former President Jerry Rawlings has warned against online fraudsters who claim to be raising funds for her father’s funeral.

Dr. Zanetor Rawlings, in a statement posted on her Facebook account on Thursday, said fake social media accounts had been created in her name to solicit funds.



Dr. Zanetor who is also the MP for the Klottey Korle constituency in Ghana’s parliament said the fraudsters are targeting those sending their condolences to her.

The former military leader dictator and founder of the opposition NDC died on 12 November aged 73. Funeral arrangements for the late leader are yet to be announced by the government.