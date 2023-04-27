Zero Plastic Planet marks World Earth Day with beach clean-up at Prampram

The exercise also saw the collection of data and its analysis on the plastic waste

Source: GNA

Zero Plastic Planet, an Accra-based non-profit organization has embarked on a beach clean-up exercise at Ningo Prampam Beach, to mark World Earth Day.

The purpose of the exercise is to collect plastic waste, prevent them from entering the ocean and educate the indigenes of Ningo Prampram on the detriments of plastic pollution.



The exercise also saw the collection of data and its analysis on the plastic waste collected, to ascertain the relative proportions of different categorizations of plastic products consumed and waste disposed off at the shoreline.



Research indicated that over one million marine lives died annually from plastic waste pollution.



Also, over 100,000 marine lives were found entangled in plastic waste, resulting from the improper disposal of plastic waste.

Considering these, the organization saw the need to embark on the exercise to save and protect the marine life ecosystem in Ghana.



This exercise would be extended to all other beaches in the country to collect relevant data, to inform policy-making at the government level.



The Zero Plastic Planet team, led by the Executive Vice Director, Ms. Beauty Kabukie Apedoe provided education for the indigenes of the community on the detriments of improper disposal of plastic waste and how it affected the marine ecosystem in the long run.



The organization believes community sensitization is key to achieving its overarching goal, in fighting plastic pollution in the long run.