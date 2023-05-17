Zino Lexili Ogazi appointed as first female Deputy Country Head of UNSCR 2250 Youth Network - IYNUNSCR 2250

Zino Lexili Ogazi

H.E Zino Lexili Ogazi aka Queen Zee, an award-winning young leader, diplomat, humanitarian, model, Google-certified digital marketer, entrepreneur, Chairperson of Global Awards Organization: - SDTA Awards, Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy, Supreme Dynamic Agency, President of the Models Union of Ghana, founder of Urban and Rural Dream Foundation and the President of the Sharon legacy foundation, has added yet another feather in her cap.

She now has a new title: Her Excellency.



With her long list of titles, she definitely makes leadership appear effortless.



The International Youth Network for UNITED NATIONS Resolution 2250 - IYNUNSCR -2250 has been unveiled in Ghana and has officially Inaugurated Zino Lexili Ogazi as the 1st Deputy Country Head, the unveil and inauguration ceremony took place at the Accra International Conference Centre on May 1st, which happened to be Workers Day.



Other people who were sworn in included other Members of the Ghana Head body, Ambassadors, Crème de la Crème as Patrons, women commissioners, group of young leaders which includes: Youth Ministers and Youth MPs.



They were charged by their Global Board Chair, Hon. Hopeson Adorye to hold the fort in defending and advocating for the implementation of stringent policies of the United Nations Security Council.

As the first Deputy Country Head, H.E Zino Lexili Ogazi will dedicate her efforts to assist the Country Head in the discharge of his duties, act in the absence of the Country Head.



Be in charge of Strategic Partnership.



Serve as the Special Advisor to the Country Head and the network.



Perform any other function as prescribed by the Country Head and the Constitution.



Raise awareness on the important role youth can play in the prevention and resolution of conflicts and as a key aspect of the sustainability, inclusiveness, and success of peacekeeping and peacebuilding efforts.

HUMANITARIAN JOURNEY



When it comes to Leadership, Humanitarianism, and service to others, Queen Zee is a committed voice for change.



As a child, she joined the Red Cross Association and Girls Guide at the tender age of 8 and as a teen, she registered and established her NGO, Urban and Rural Dream Foundation.



URD Foundation is an African NGO that caters to impoverished children and teenage girls, encourages the girl-child to focus and strive to actualize her dreams, works to seek women's empowerment & social upliftment in Africa.



She has also awarded several scholarships to up-and-coming talents to be professionally get trained in Modeling, Acting, TV Presenting, Dancing and Makeup.

In 2020, one of her biggest wishes was fulfilled, after a rigorous vetting process, she was called to join the United Nations Youth Association of Ghana. She was appointed as a Special Envoy and subsequently served as a two-time United Nations Youth Association of Ghana, Youth Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, from 2020 to March 2023. She holds a special affection for Humanitarian work.



“I feel honoured and inspired by this opportunity to serve and aid in advancing a ground-breaking resolution on Youth, Peace and Security, which recognizes that young people play an important and positive role in the maintenance and promotion of international peace and security. Being a young person myself now in this office, I’m elated because I believe I will be relatable to the target audience and so I believe my leadership together with efforts from my other Head body Comrades, the global partners, women commissioner;



Youth Ministers and Youth Mps, we will get to the grassroots, use collective action from the local level to implement change at the local, regional, national, and international levels to project the essence of accountability and due diligence to secure the vision of global unity and progress, championed by the youth across the world.



Significant progress has already been made but it is time that we collectively intensify our efforts and ensure that the youths are truly involved in Decision Making as well as how youths can be meaningfully included in creating peaceful communities,” said H.E Zino Lexili Ogazi.



The Global President of International Youth Network H.E Lilian Sally Addo outlined the purpose for which the organization was formed while she emphasized the objective of the United Nations Security Council to make youth across the world ambassadors of global peace and stability.

“Resolution 2250 is an agreement reached by the UN Security Council, having realized that the youth across the world play a vital role in maintaining peace. So the council decided to adopt these findings to what we have today to broaden the agenda of involving the youth in national decision-making bodies,” she stated.