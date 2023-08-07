Zino Lexili Ogazi conferred honourary title as 'Honorable' at IYNUNSCR 2250 ceremony

Zino Lexili Ogazi receiving an award at the Honourary Title Award ceremony

The International Youth Network for United Nations Security Council Resolution 2250 (IYNUNSCR 2250) has conferred honourary title on members of its leadership at an award ceremony held at the Mensvic Hotel in Accra, dubbed, "Raising the bar of Excellence".

At the ceremony, the organisation officially conferred honorary titles on board members, country head and deputy country heads, directors, initiative Chairs, ambassadors, and commissioners and charged them to perform at their best to push the organisation forward.



Zino Lexili Ogazi, who was recognised at the Honorary Title Award ceremony, received her certificate of appointment as the First Deputy Country Head for Ghana.



Following this appointment, the Peace Institute for Peace and Human Rights



bestowed on her an honorable title, which officially recognised her as an honourable and an honorable volunteer for her meritorious and dedicated services towards pushing the International Youth Network for United Nations Security Council Resolution 2250 agenda.



She also received an award and a citation.

Addressing the audience, she accepted the title and award and promised to do all within her capacity as Deputy Country Head to promote the Agenda.



“I am humbled by the honour you have bestowed upon me, I am grateful beyond words, Thanks for acknowledging my work, contributions and service to humanity. It is indeed a big one. Receiving this honor has not only boosted my confidence but also reaffirmed my belief in the value of hard work and dedication. It is incredibly motivating to know that my efforts are seen and appreciated by the Organization. Your recognition has encouraged me to strive for even greater heights".



"Therefore, I humbly stand before you to state that I am ready to accept the responsibility which you have bestowed upon me".



"I will continue to give my best and contribute to the organization’s objectives. I look forward to further opportunities to make a positive impact and contribute to our collective success, there is a job to be done and I promise to leave a mark With hard work and service to humanity as usual".



"Thank you once again for the recognition and for creating a supportive work environment where achievements are acknowledged and celebrated", she said.

She also told a journalist in an interview that the 'Resolution 2250' is an agreement reached by the UN Security Council, having realised that the youth across the world play a vital role in maintaining peace.



“This resolution is the first to recognize the important and positive role young women and men play in the maintenance and promotion of international peace and security".



"In order to bring awareness to and support the implementation of UNSCR 2250, the inter-agency Working Group on Youth & Peacebuilding, this landmark resolution urges Member States to give youth a greater voice in decision-making at the local, regional, national and international levels and to consider setting up mechanisms that would enable young people to participate meaningfully in peace processes. So for me, it’s a groundbreaking and pertinent movement because, when it comes to the issue of young people’s role in peace and security, teensy-weensy is understood and largely stereotypical, with young men and women being considered as either 'victims' or 'perpetrators' in a conflict", she stated.



“So in a nutshell, the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2250 is a thematic resolution that deals with the topic of youth from an international peace and security perspective. Recognizing the youth’s efforts in peace building, it provides a set of guidelines upon which policies and programs will be developed by member states, the UN and civil society".



"This global policy framework, adopted by the UNSC in December 2015, explores how conflict impacts young people’s lives and what must be done to mitigate its effects, as well as how youth can be meaningfully included in creating peaceful communities. This resolution talks about five key action areas/pillars: Participation, Protection, Prevention, Partnership, Disengagement and Reintegration. These five pillars and the resolution itself promote a new narrative of young people with regards to peace and ensures legitimacy and accountability", she concluded.