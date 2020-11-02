Zino and her deputies embark on a journey to help abused, stranded Ghanaians return

Hon Zino & her deputies recused abused, stranded Ghanaians in Gulf Countries

Source: UN Youth Ministry for Tourism, Arts & Culture - Ghana

Many Ghanaians travel to the Gulf countries every year, for job hunt & greener pastures, but unfortunately Not all end up in the desired job, even worse, some are harassed, Abused, Raped, Killed, jailed and not paid for months or years as the case may be.

Hon. Zino is an ex-beauty queen, a model, Vice President of the Models Union of Ghana, Black Beauty Advocate, Entrepreneur, Human rights activist & a Humanitarian, currently working with the United Nations Youth Association of Ghana as the Shadow Youth Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture-Ghana.



Hon. Zino & her Deputies have embarked on a selfless “massive” operation calling on the Ghanaian government to bring back hundreds of nationals stuck in Saudi Arabia as Domestic workers who are constantly Abused.



Her journey of helping stranded Ghanaians started when she posted a memo on her Social media, urging Victims & Survivors of kafala System, to reach out to her Ministry, the UNYA-Gh, Youth Tourism Ministry Ghana.



To her surprise, she got lots of messages which are cries for Help from Real victims and even from their friends & families!



PLEA FOR HELP FROM UNYA-GH TOURISM MINISTRY



These stranded Ghanaian youths said, they would not be able to pay for their evacuations, Since most of them have been unpaid & others unemployed, they have, therefore, pleaded with the government & the United Nations Youth Association-Ghana for help.

The United Nations Youth Tourism Ministry-Ghana, Appeals for Funding to Assist Stranded Migrants who are exposed to life-threatening conditions and to provide much needed humanitarian assistance to these vulnerable Ghanaian Youths in Saudi Arabia.



Our means and resources are extremely limited and we cannot cope with the increasing demands for humanitarian assistance.



“Honestly the grass is not always greener on the other side, many have had terrible experiences & Now, their conditions are so terrible that they just want to return to Ghana.



These sponsors have utmost control, so the maids, like Miss X cannot raise a voice. However, We will work with embassies and high commissions to prepare lists of “distressed Ghanaian citizens” many of whom are sick, homeless and others unemployed, Some employed & yet unpaid and at the mercy of inhumane unscrupulous employers who treat them as machines in Slave-like conditions and not treated like they are humans. Truly, the Kafala System is How Capitalism Is Driving Modern Slavery” said Honorable Zino



Even tho, HON. Zino has interviewed one of the victims on her Instagram live, who for Security purposes, Hon. Zino addresses her as Miss X. Hon. Zino also ensured that Miss X’s Face was barely seen during the Instagram Live video, because Miss X is still in danger in Saudi Arabia.



She is also making efforts & ensuring safe reparation of Miss X & all Victims back to Ghana and hopefully, they get their pending salaries. Her effort So far has highly been appreciated by Miss X and other Victims

