Ziope traditional area is yet to install paramount chief - Binah royal family claims

Binah Royal family

Family members of Binah, the royal family of Ziope traditional area in the Volta region have served notice that, the family is yet to enstool a paramount chief to succeed the late Togbui Binah Lawluvi VI of the area.

On Friday, March 13 2023, the kpeyehi family (king makers), some chiefs, queens and elders of Ziope out-doored newly installed Chief, Togbui Binah Lawluvi VII to succeed the late paramount chief, who ruled for 34 years and also served as a member of council of state under the former government.



But at a press conference held in Ho on Sunday, March 19, 2023 by Binah royal family, Zikpuitor (Stool father) Kosi Akpalu of Ziope- Wuvega explained to the media that, the "self-acclaimed" newly out-doored chief who is known in his private life as Frank Gasese was a Zikpuitor to the late paramount chief.



He explained that, according to the customs and traditions of Ziope traditional area, Zikpuitor cannot become a chief, however, Zikpuitors rather installs chief, he added that, the paramount chief position is for Binah family and stool father position belongs to Gasese family.



Zikpuitor Kosi Akpalu alleged that, factions of Frank Gasese did not even perform the appropriate rites.



He explained that the people of Ziope have an alliance with the people of Atiavi in the Anlo state, who must come to perform the necessary rites in Ziope in addition to our own before a candidate can be recognised as a chief, but this rite was not done".

Kosi Akpalu explained that "If we allow Zikpuitor Frank Gasese to reign, all other Zikpuitors in the area would also want to become a chief and this will cause dispute in Ziope" he said, adding that "So, therefore, Frank Gasese must leave the throne for the Binah royal family".



On his part, Binah Amos spoke on behalf of his family and mentioned that, the new chief should not showcase himself as paramount chief of the area because he is not from the Binah royal family but from Gasese family, who have always held the position of Zikpuitor hence he can only continue to be Zikpuitor that he was under the late chief.



Grace Binah, a family member at the press conference alleged that, after the demise of Togbui Binah VI, Frank Gasese asked to succeed him which the entire Binah royal family rejected because he (Frank) does not deserve it because his role is to serve as Zikpuitor.



She said the case was later sent to court after which they (Binah royal family and Frank Gasese and his factions) adopted alternative dispute resolution (ADR) but to the surprise of Binah royal family, Frank and his alliance swiftly installed and out-doored him as a paramount chief.



Is the peace in the area been jeopardise?

According to Zikpuitor Kosi Akpalu, lives were lost due to the development and another important elder is currently sick severely and if the right thing is not done, more lives will be in danger and the peace the chiefs and people of Ziope are enjoying will be jeopardized.



He alleged that, the Binah royal family and elders from the various clans of Ziope have consulted the Zikpui (royal stool gods) and it was served that, Frank Gasese is not the right heir to the throne, which he Frank is aware of.



However, if Frank Gasese do not vacate the throne more harm will happen to innocent souls in the two families and the entire Ziope community.



At the press conference attended by some Binah family members, they alleged that Frank Gasese bribed some of the kingmakers with money because he's rich and wants to reign meanwhile he is not the right heir and if he insists to be chief, more harm will be caused to innocent souls in the community.



What is Binah royal family asking for?

The Binah royal family, chiefs, queens, elders, the youth and kingmakers who are not in support of the new Chief, have petitioned the office of the President, Member of Parliament for the area, regional security council, the Police, Volta Regional house of chiefs and others that it matters to come into the case for the right thing to be done, this to ensure that peace continues to reign in the area.



The family, however, gave a one-month ultimatum to the Kpeyehi family (kingmakers) and Frank Gasese to withdraw the enstoolment or else they (Binah royal family) would suit the chief at the law court.



They ended that, should the court fail to prioritise the case, the case will be put before the stool gods to make the final judgement.