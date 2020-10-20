Zongo Development Fund CEO adjudged CEO of the Year

Chief Executive Officer of the Zongo Development Fund(ZoDF), Arafat Sulemana Abdulai has been honoured as the Best CEO for championing poverty alleviation and job creation through the fund.
He was awarded at the 2020 Ghana Leadership Award which was held in Accra.
Addressing the press at the awards ceremony, Arafat Sulemana Abdulai expressed excitement for being recognised for his works.
He also expressed his profound gratitude President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for creating the ZoDF and making him the leader of affairs.
Ghana Leadership Awards is an event that seeks to celebrate and recognise the most outstanding and exemplary leadership that positively impacts the development of Ghana and Africa as a whole.
The event was under the theme; “ Celebrating our Heroes in a Peaceful Ghana, One People Working Together.”
The annual event convenes and showcases the highest level of leaders in business, government, academia, philanthropic, media, celebrity, the clergy and social sector players among others.
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Akufo-Addo launches 2017/2018 Census on Agriculture Report after 33 year break
- Fact Checker: Napo’s claim that there's been no teacher strike under Akufo-Addo ‘outright lie’
- Akufo-Addo launches 2017/2018 Census on Agriculture Report
- Ghana to introduce e-visa system in 2021
- Akufo-Addo commissions an ultra-modern Naval Training School in Volta Region
- Read all related articles