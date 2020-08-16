General News

Zongo Development Fund CEO did not breach procurement rules - PPA confirms

Zongo Development Fund

The Governing Board of the Zongo Development Fund has stated that it approved the procurement of Personal Procurement Equipment (PPE) as part of the broader national effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“At the time the items were procured, the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) and indeed, many public institutions were not fully operational in compliance with the partial lockdown measures announced by the President. Meanwhile, the PPE were urgently needed to save lives.”



A statement signed by Rear Admiral Mohammed Munir Tahiru (Retired), Board Chairman of the Fund said subsequent to procuring the items, the Chief Executive Officer of the Fund, Arafat Sulemana Abdulai wrote to PPA in accordance with Section 90 (3) (c) of Act 663 as amended to request for ratification of the procurement processes for the items.



The statement said by that action, the CEO subjected himself to investigation and ratified the procurement processes.

“On the allegation that an amount of GHC 4.8 million (GHC5,000,000 less cost of PPEs - GHC200,000) was spent on goods and services without an approved procurement plan, the Board indicated that all items procured were in accordance with the Zongo Development Fund procurement plan.”



Another statement from Public Procurement Authority and signed by, Mr Frank Mante, its Acting Chief Executive Officer and copied to the Ghana News Agency confirmed that recommendations made for the procurement were accepted and deemed satisfactory.



“The investigation report delivered to the board at their Technical Committee Meeting No. 45 (045/2020) held on Wednesday, 29th July, 2020 has been thoroughly reviewed and the recommendations accepted as satisfactory.”

