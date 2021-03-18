Zongo Fund CEO canvasses support of Zongo Chiefs And Imams on vaccination campaign

Arafat Sulemana Abdulai exchanging pleaantries with some elders

Source: Zongo Development Fund

The Chief Executive Officer of the Zongo Development Fund, Mr. Arafat Sulemana Abdulai has made a passionate appeal to Chiefs and Imams in the Ashanti region to promote the participation of inhabitants of Zongos in the on-going COVID19 Vaccination exercise.

He said the mandate of the Fund includes the enhancement of the health and well being of Zongo communities, hence the need to ensure the active involvement of the communities on the crucial importance of getting vaccinated.



Mr. Arafat made this appeal at a meeting with the Ashanti regional council of Zongo Chiefs, the Chief of Kumasi Zongo and the Chiefs, Imams and Elders of the Ejura Zongo, in the Ashanti region on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.



The Zongo Development Fund, Mr. Arafat stated, has embarked on a nationwide sensitization campaign in all Zongo communities with separate teams currently embarking on the campaign in the Upper West,Savannah,Northern,Upper East and North East regions.

The team which is led by Mr. Arafat is conducting a similar exercise in the Ashanti,Bono East, Bono and Ahafo regions.Subsequently, the exercise will be extended to other regions.



The ZODF teams are reinforced by health professionals who educate, sensitize and interact with leaders and inhabitants of Zongo communities.



The President of Council of Zongo Chiefs and Ashanti Regional Frafra Chief, Alhaji Musa Akanbonga, also expressed support for the sentization campaign by the Zongo Development Fund. The team also proceeded to the palace of the Zongo Chief of Ejura,Alhaji Suraj Alhassan, where it engaged the leadership of the Zongo community on the Vaccination exercise.

