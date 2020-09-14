Regional News

Zongo Youth Chief of Accra commends establishment of Nima Excellence Awards

Zongo Youth Chief of Accra, Sarkin Samari, Alhaji Salisu Maude with one of the organisers

The Zongo Youth Chief of Accra, Sarkin Samari, Alhaji Salisu Maude has expressed delight in the Nima Excellence Awards (NEA), as a good initiative to celebrate contributors to the development of Zongo communities.

He said this when the organizers of the awards paid a courtesy call on him on Thursday, September 10, 2020.



Sarkin Samari, who is a social entrepreneur as well, said "we are in interesting times as a Zongo community. Activities over the years have highlighted the coming of age of the zongo youth. With this came the Nima Excellence Awards."



The chief commended the team for being creative and putting their "fine brains" together to produce the NEA Magazine, which serves as the official mouthpiece for the awards.

Sarki lamented the lack of acknowledgement of achievers within Zongo communities saying "we are at a period where achievement within the Zongo community are normally or usually not celebrated and that has created the impression that we do not want people to be celebrated positively"



He urged Zongo youth to "rise and make their presence felt in the development of Ghana, adding that they "must first begin with Zongo".



Led by the CEO of NEA, the organizers of the awards presented a copy of the 3rd edition of the NEA magazine, to the chief ahead of its virtual launch this month.

Source: Ijahra Larry, Contributor

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.