Zongo chief prays for leaders of the country

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Zongo chief of Amanase in the Ayensuano District of the Eastern Region, on Friday prayed for strength and wisdom for leaders and authorities in the country.

The Community at its weekly prayer meetings prayed for the President and his Vice, Ministers of State, Parliamentarians, the judiciary, the media including those in responsible positions.



Chief Allassan Hudu reminded Ghanaians that it is through prayers that the fortunes of the country could be realized, adding that, it behooves on Imams in the country to pray unceasingly for the leaders in government.



He urged those appointed to high positions, to go on their knees to enable Allah to shower blessings on the country.



He pointed out that those elected or appointed to responsible positions, needed prayers and peace to enable them focus their attention towards the progress and development of the country.

According to him traditional rulers have a vital role to help the government to move the country forward and also uphold the peace, by resolving issues emanating from petty squabbles.



The chief advised the youth to contribute towards national development and also endeavour to develop a holistic approach to education to instill virtues and values in the society.



He appealed to the government to support the youth in the area by creating more jobs, to enable them desist from negative attitude.