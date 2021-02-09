Zongo chiefs call for strict observance of coronavirus protocols in Mosques

The observance of the protocols remained key to reducing infections

The National Council of Zongo Chiefs has called on the Office of the National Chief Imam to enforce strict observance of COVID-19 safety protocols in Mosques to control the spread of the virus.

In a statement, Chief IsHak Sulleman Naaba Sigirie (I), General Secretary, Zongo Council of Chiefs, said the Council, having deliberated upon the sudden surge in active cases of COVID 19 in the country and its impact on the Zongo Community, underscored the need for some measures to be taken to save Muslim communities.



It said the observance of the protocols remained key to reducing infections and appealed to the Office of National Chief Imam to ensure that there were Veronica buckets, soap and water available at the entrance of every Mosque.

“There must be mandatory wearing of nose masks in the Mosques. Anyone who enters without one has to be ejected from the premises for the safety of all and strict observance of social distance in Masjids,” the statement said.



It called for a reorientation of Imams and officials of all Mosques on COVID-19 to help fight the pandemic and stated the readiness of the Council to work with the Office of the National Chief Imam.