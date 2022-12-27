Zongo chiefs rally behind Otumfou in the fight against galamsey

Some chiefs from the Zongo community in the Ashanti Region

Some chiefs from the Zongo community in the Ashanti Region have thrown their support to the Overlord of Asante, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II in the fight against illegal mining activities in the Country.

The Zongo Chiefs who attended the last Akwasidae Kese of the year 2022 by Asantehene at Manhyia Palace also shared their grievances and hope that by next year Otumfuo would be able to put a stop to the Galamsey activities in the region as it has destroyed their farms and water bodies.



Speaking at the event, Zongo Nkosuohene, Alhaji Abdullahi Ali Barry thanked the Overload of Asante, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for the opportunity given to them to attend such a huge event.



Alhaji Abdullai believes that if this year did not go well for some people, hopefully, next year would be great and beneficial to Everyone.



The event which took place at the Manhyia palace had people attending because it marks the last Akwasidae of the year.



Personalities from the Zongo Communities who attended were; Sultan Omar Farouk Saeed-Sarkin Zango, Alhaji Abdullahi Ali Barry

Zongo Nkosuohene and Shaibu MB Suleman -spokesman of Zongo.



Other dignitaries were, General Asiedu Nketiah, National Chairman of the Opposition party, National Democratic Congress, Dr. Samuel Sarpong, Former Ashanti Regional Minister, Joseph Yamin, National Youth Organizer and others.



The Ashanti Regional Minister, Mr. Simon Osei Mensah and his delegation from the NPP also attended the program.



Various Chiefs within and outside the Ashanti Region also participated in the event.