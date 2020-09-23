Zongo communities need ‘proper’ morgues for befitting burial – Alhaji Naziru

Communications team member of the National Democratic Congress, Alhaji Mohammed Naziru has defended his party’s decision to build some 300 morgues in the Zongo communities across the country.

Some have described the promise by the Mahama led campaign team as ‘unreasonable’ but the NDC man in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’ maintained that the Zongo communities are in dire need of the mortuaries.



“We need a proper morgue for befitting burial for our collogues,” he told Mac Jerry Osei Agyeman.



NDC’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, has said he will construct more morgues – not less than 300 – in Zongo Communities if he comes to power again.



According to him, these structures are part of mediation programmes the NDC plans for Zongo Communities across the country.

Mr Mahama said the ‘funeral homes’ will help contain the stress in handling the dead in Zongo Communities.



He said his administration intends to set up a fund for this.



