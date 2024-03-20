Zongo communities urged to support Dr Bawumia and NPP to break the eight

Vice President Dr Bawumia

Source: GNA

Samira Bawumia, wife of the vice president, has called on Zongo communities to give unflinching support to her husband and the New Patriotic Party (NPP), to retain power in the December general elections.

She said the election of her husband, Dr Bawumia and the NPP in the December elections, was the only way to ensure the continuation of the various socio-economic transformation agenda currently going on the various Zongo communities and other parts of the country.



Samira Bawumia, was addressing Zongo queen mothers and women clerics at a Ramadan conference at the central mosque in Kumasi.



The conference was under the theme “advocating the contribution of Zongo queen mothers and female clerics to national development”.



She said, the NPP government since 2017 had initiated various development projects to empower the Zongo communities and improve the living standards of the people in those areas.



The Vice President, who is leading the NPP in the December elections, would continue to strengthen these initiatives and implement others that would further improve the socio-economic lives of the people.



It was therefore, important for the people in the Zongo communities to lead in the effort of retaining the NPP and Dr Bawumia, to continue the transformation agenda.

Samira Bawumia pointed out that, the NPP recognized the impact and contribution of Muslims women clerics and queen mothers in national development, and therefore, urged them to continue to preach about peace in the upcoming elections.



She said it was time an opportunity was given to the son of the Zongo communities to demonstrate his abilities and capabilities in the development of the nation.



Samira Bawumia said Muslims and the people in Zongo communities should see Dr Bawumia as God’s sent servant to transform the fortunes of Ghana and tell the whole world that, people from the Zongo communities were capable to change the situations not only in their communities but the entire country as a whole.



She said there was the need for women clerics to endure and preach about the importance of education, which was for a brighter future for their children, especially girls, in their communities.



Dr Abdullah Banda, chairman of the Hajj Board, reminded the gathering to remember the love the NPP had for Zongo communities and vote massively for Dr Mahmudu Bawumia in the December elections to become the President of Ghana.