Zongo community honours Bawumia

Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice-President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has reiterated government’s commitment to harness development potentials of Zongo communities.

The Zongo communities, he believed, are endowed with huge talents which ought to be utilized for accelerated socio-economic growth.



“What the Nana Akufo-Addo-led Administration is doing currently is to transform for the better the 1,080 Zongos dotted across the country for the wellbeing of the people,” Dr Bawumia told a durbar of the chiefs and people of Effiduase-Asokore Zongo in the Ashanti Region.



The Vice-President was also honoured for his services and dedication to the nation’s development.

“The Zongo Community is proud of you for your knowledge and expertise that had brought enormous benefits to all Ghanaians,” said a citation presented by Sariki Muntaka Mohammed, Head of the Effiduase-Asokore Zongo Community.



Also, the Community presented a copy of the Holy Quran to the Vice-President.