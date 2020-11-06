Zongo youth charged to shun social vices

Zongo youths have been advised to shun all forms of electoral violence

The Western Regional Operations Commander of the Ghana Police Service, Chief Superintendent Ibrahim Sulley has advised Zongo youth to shun all forms social vices which can land them to jail.

According to him, election years are periods when politicians often use the youth, especially those in Zongo communities, to embark on all forms of social vices.



He indicated that the police are partners in development and not enemies since they have a duty to protect lives and properties.



Chief Supt. Ibrahim Sulley was speaking at the Big Zongo Debate organized at Sekondi Zongo by Takoradi-based Connect FM on Wednesday, November 4.



The Debate is designed for political parties to explain to the electorate, particularly in Zongo communities, what their policies are for them.



“Please don’t allow yourselves to be used by any politicians to engage in any social vices which can land you in jail and please report any suspicious activity or character to the police since we are partners in development,” he charged.



The Big Zongo Debate forms part of series of debates organized by Connect FM for the various constituencies in the Western Region with the aim of engaging the various political parties and their representatives to debate on their various policies for their constituents.

Host of the Show Henry Eliud Yankey quizzed his guests – Alhaji Kamal Abubakar of the Zongo Caucus of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Alhaji Adam Harun Ahmed, an executive member of the New Patriotic Party’s Western Region Zongo Caucus – on what their policies are to better the lives of residents within the various Zongo communities across the country.



The charged supporters were not left out as they turned out in their numbers to support their party representatives.



Meanwhile, the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Lan Kwame Tugbenu, who was also present at the programme, advised electorates to ask candidates in the upcoming elections to explain to them what plans they have on education, health and job creation.



He indicated that a survey conducted by his outfit in the Western Region has revealed that residents of the Region prioritize these three areas.



He reminded the electorate that an election is an exercise to determine who has the best programme of action to develop the country and nothing else.