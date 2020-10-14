Zongo youth urged to stay away from deceitful politicians

File photo: A car burnt up during a political clash

Nana Sulemana Awudu Mienasara III, Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipal Sariki Zongo, has cautioned the youth of the area not to allow politicians to deceive them to foment trouble before, during and after the 2020 general elections.

Nana Mienasare III said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at his palace.



“They deceive you with tokens and food packs for you to fight for them to win power, only to avoid you when they achieve their aim. This time around let’s take that tag of “bad name” for the Zongos away and shame these selfish power-seekers,” he admonished.



The chief also reminded Ghanaians that election was about not fighting, but only an opportunity for people to choose their leaders and this should not degenerate into chaos and anarchy to destabilise the country and compromise time-tested peaceful co-existence.

He also urged the youth in the Zongo communities and the electorates across the country to leave the polling stations after casting their votes so that they did not get themselves into trouble with the Electoral officials.



The Sariki Zongo, who is also the Patron of the Western North Zongo Chiefs, described this year’s election as crucial and unique and called on all stakeholders to approach the exercise with a high sense of responsibility and patriotism to make it successful, peaceful and to improve upon the nation's democracy.



“All religious groups must also continue to pray to ensure a peaceful election in December 2020,” he stated.