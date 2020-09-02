Regional News

Zoomlion Ghana to establish two waste management plants in the Northern Region

CEO of the JOSPON and Zoomlion Group of Companies, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the JOSPON and Zoomlion Group of Companies, Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong has announced the establish of two Waste Management Plants in the northern region.

He made this known in Yendi when he paid a courtesy to the overlord of Dagbon, Yaa-Naa Manama Abukari.



He mentioned the two plants as solid waste recycling and liquid waste treatment plants which cost 20 million Euro and 15 million Euros respectively.



Dr Agyepong stated that the two plants would help to curb the sanitation problems in the region in particular and the country as a whole.

He hinted that the work of the Solid Waste Plant will commence in December 2020 and is expected to be completed within four months, while the Liquid Waste Treatment Plant will start on the same month and would be completed within fifteen months.



Dr Agyepong explained that the projects when completed would provide jobs to over 625 people in the area.

