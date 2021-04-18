Zoomlion assures Tema Residents of improved service delivery

Zoomlion had a challenge with the landfill

Mr Seth Appiah Ocran, General Manager of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, at the weekend assured Tema Residents of improved services after the resolution of challenges in refuse collection.

He said Zoomlion had a challenge with the landfill and some of the trucks but “thankfully things have gotten better, and by May we would continue with the good services which we are noted for to the satisfaction of our clients once again.”



Mr Ocran told the Ghana News Agency at Tema in response to residents complaints about poor service due to the pile-up of refuse.



On issues of charges on bins, which the residents considered as exorbitant, Mr Ocran explained that the company charged a token on extra bins.



“When a client registered with us, the registration fee plus the bin cost is GH¢20.00 but replacement costs GH¢100.00.”



Scores of residents, especially from Tema Community Eleven, complained about the recent poor services by Zoomlion.



The residents claimed that waste bins were left unemptied for weeks, a situation they said had health implications.

Miss Afia Tsumwaa told GNA that “Zoomlion started on a good note, but lately, they have failed in their service delivery.”



She said initially the company collected the waste once or twice every week, but “these days it takes close to a month before the bins are emptied, this is a bad practice.”



Mr Mathew Klutse, a resident, said if they failed to empty the dust bins at the stipulated time, and you add other bins, the company would demand an extra payment otherwise they would refuse to pick it up.



“The cost on one dustbin is GHC45.00 so adding one extra bin means GHC90.00. I think this is way too much,” he said.



Madam Abba Afful said because of the inconsistencies residents do not know the specific days for the collection so we're forced to place the bins outside at all times.