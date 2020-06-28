Regional News

Zoomlion disinfects Methodist Churches in Western Region in readiness for service

The Methodist Church Ghana in the Western Region, have initiated processes aimed at making its premises conducive for congregational services in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Church contracted Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL), a leading waste management company in Ghana to disinfect its entire branches in the Region to make them ready for congregational services.



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency after the disinfection exercise, Mr Abdulai Abdallah, Western Regional Manager of Zoomlion, hinted that they had an agreement with the Methodist Church to disinfect all its 217 facilities throughout the Region.



He used the occasion to call on other churches who were yet to resume service, to engage the company since it had the WHO certified and standard chemical for the exercise for effective result in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.



He stressed that the disinfection exercise was not a complete panacea to the problem of COVID-19, but must be accompanied by the prescribed protocols of hand washing with soap under running water, rubbing alcohol-based sanitizer on the hand, observing social distance and the wearing of mask in crowded places.

“Once all these are done, the environment will be a serene place for worship. Members must also make sure that all these are done regularly while temperature guns are used to check members’ temperatures before entering,” he added.



Reverend Davis Osei, Minister in Charge of the John Wesley Society, said the Church had put in place all the necessary measures and procured all the things needed to implement the measures as outlined by the Ministry of Religious Affairs before reopening.



They have instituted the various Tasks Force who would take care of writing names of attendees, taking temperatures of attendees and those in charge of the PPE and education, whereas disposable packs would be used for Communion Service.



According to him, the commitment of the Church to fight the COVID-19 pandemic was paramount and evidenced in the consistent fumigation and disinfection of the facilities to make sure that they were safe for members during services.

