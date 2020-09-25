Zoomlion disinfects public spaces in Awutu Senya East

Zoomlion also disinfected the Kasoa Zongo Mosque

Source: Michael Ansah, Contributor

Waste Management Company Zoomlion Ghana Limited as part of efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19 at workplaces has embarked on the disinfection of some public spaces in the Awutu Senya East Municipality.

The Kasoa Zongo Mosque and the Kasoa Chiefs Palace were disconnected by the team.



The exercise began at 7 am with the team spraying various places in the mosque and palace.



Speaking to media men after the disinfection exercise Central Regional Vector Control Manager for Zoomlion Gideon Sogbey explained that the exercise is aimed at fighting COVID-19 at public spaces.



"For the purposes of this disinfection our target is to ensure that all public places are safe for use by the ordinary Ghanaian," he said.



According to the vector control officer, a total of fifty spaces will be disinfected in Awutu Senya East, urging the general public to adhere to all the safety protocols to win the fight against COVID -19.

"I want to encourage the general public to continue adhering to all the safety protocols when it comes to COVID -19. If you look around not everyone is wearing nose mask and it is a great worry because we will do our part but if the public refuse to adhere to the protocols I will be a problem" Gideon Sogbey added.



Assemblyman for Zongo Electoral Area John Eduah believes that the exercise will repose confidence in the Muslim community when visiting the mosque as well as the Zongo chief's palace.



"The disinfection of the mosque and the Zongo palace will repose dome level of confidence in the Muslim community and it will even encourage more to visit the mosque," the Assemblyman said.



He also appealed to Zoomlion to continue with the disinfection to help mitigate the spread of the virus.

