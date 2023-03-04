0
Zoomlion donates to family of late Christian Atsu

25881885 Zoomlion delegation presented waste bins and bottled water to tthe family

Sat, 4 Mar 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

Zoomlion Ghana Limited has donated items including a cash donation to the family of the late Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu Twasam.

The donation was made by the Managing Director (MD) of Zoomlion, Mrs Gloria Opoku Anti, who led a delegation of senior managers of the company to commiserate with the bereaved family at their residence at Ashaley Botwe, on Friday, March 3, 2023.

The items which included 25 cartons of bottled water and 2 branded waste bins was all in aid of the one-week observation of late Christian Atsu which was slated for Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Adrigarnor Astro Turf Park.

According to Mrs Opoku Anti, management of the company had come to condole with the grieving family, expressing that “Ghana has lost a great footballer.”

While lamenting that Christian Atsu’s death was painful, the Zoomlion MD encouraged the family to take consolation in the fact that Christian Atsu was resting in the bosom of the Lord.

In addition to the donation, Mrs Opoku Anti assured the family that her outfit will take care of all sanitation matters before, during and after the one-week observation at the Adjirigarnor Astro Turf Park.

She also used the occasion to sign the book of condolence opened for the Black Stars player.

Mrs Opoku Anti was accompanied by the Director of Finance and Group CFO of the E&S Group, Mrs Adokarley Okpoti-Paulo, Compliance Manager, Mr Prosper Ahey, Human Capital Manager, Mr Eric Osei Annor and Director of Monitoring and Service Quality, Mr Ernest Kusi.

Other members of the delegation were Director of Communications and Corporate Affairs, Mrs Emma Adwoa Appiaa Osei-Duah, Assistant Corporate Affairs Manager, Mr Daniel Ohene Obeng and Mr Idris Adam, a Communications and Corporate Affairs Officer.

Source: classfmonline.com
