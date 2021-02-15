Zoomlion partners Volta Region Police Command to fumigate installations

Sergeant Prince Dogbatse, Regional Public Relations Officer of the Police Command

The Volta Regional Police Command in partnership with Zoomlion Ghana Limited has fumigated Police installations in the region to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The Regional Police Headquarters, Police Clinic, Barracks, rented quarters and surrounding areas with Service facilities were fumigated.



Sergeant Prince Dogbatse, Regional Public Relations Officer of the Police Command told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview that the exercise was to set a tone for others to follow in fighting the pandemic.



He noted that it was important for the institution and its installations to undergo the disinfection exercise because it was in charge of the mandate in enforcing compliance to COVID-19 safety protocols in the country.



Sergeant Dogbatse appealed to the authorities of various institutions and organisations to encourage individuals, especially school children, to wear nose masks at all times.



He advised the public to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols to ensure their protection and avoid being sanctioned by the law.

Mr Solomon Denyo, Volta/Oti Regional Director of Zoomlion disclosed to the GNA that 162 and 53 facilities of Police installations were fumigated with their state-of-the-art equipment including canon atomizers in the two regions.



The Police play a frontline role in ensuring internal peace and order especially adherence to the WHO Safety Protocols.



He said the essence of the disinfection exercise is to protect the men and women in uniform and their families, inmates and the general public at large from the deadly coronavirus virus.



The confidence of the Police force has been boosted with the disinfection of their installations and facilities, they "can go about their duties without being afraid of contracting the virus."



Mr Denyo advised the public to strictly observe the prescribed WHO Safety protocols to be safe in order not to succumb to the virus because human resource is a critical resource needed to develop the Region.