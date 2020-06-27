Health News

Zoomlion takes disinfection exercise to GRIDCo, Pantang Hospital

Leading waste management company, Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL), last Friday took its disinfectant activities to two state institutions.

The beneficiary institutions were the Pantang Hospital, Pantang, and power transmission company, Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) in Tema, all in the Greater Accra Region.



Both institutions saw their facilities and open spaces disinfected against the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and other viruses and bacteria.



The exercise was part of the waste management company’s unrelenting efforts to support the central government in the battle against COVID-19.



Speaking to journalists, the Coordinator for the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Disinfection Exercise of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Mrs Lola Asiseh Ashitey, reiterated that her outfit was still in the business of assisting the central government to stop the further spread of the pandemic.



“And so we still continue to do the voluntary disinfection exercise for as many who call on us for support. Today [Friday 26, 2020,] we have disinfected the Pantang Hospital—its wards, administration block, residences and some twenty other blocks. After that we proceeded to GRIDCo to offer same service to them,” she said.

For GRIDCo, she said, her company disinfected the GRID Park, Procurement Plant & Section, Server Building, Volta Building among other facilities.



According to Mrs Asiseh Ashitey, Zoomlion Ghana Limited with its expertise and resources will continue to do the best it can in the country’s quest to contain the spread of the virus.



For his part, the Director, Systems Operations, GRIDCo, Mr Mark Obeng, said being aware of the impact of COVID-19, management of GRIDCo resolved to take some measures.



“One of the things we started was to programme the way staff come into our offices. So we instituted what we call schedules which would mean that not all staff are suppose to report to work everyday at every time just to minimise the number of people entering into our premises,” he revealed.



On that score, Mr Obeng that every department within his company was tasked to come up with schedules of staff members who can come to work and those who must be at home.

“The interesting thing about our work is that there are aspects of the work which are just 24 hours because Ghanaians would have to be provided with power. So, with those aspects, we have people who are on shifts. And one aspect is the Control Centre where we have a 12-hour shift so we have gangs who report for work in the morning at 6:00 a.m., and leave 6:00 p.m., for another to take over,” he said.



However, he added that for the rest of the staff members and depending on their schedules some of them are asked to come to work while the rest stay home for a week/two.



All these measures, he explained, were instituted to minimise the risk and spread of the virus.



Continuing, Mr Obeng said management of GRIDCo had ensured that every staff member observed all the safety protocols of COVID-19 once they were at the company’s premises.



He indicated that the company had provided access for people to wash their hands regularly with soap and water.

This, he disclosed, had been electronically done to prevent people from touching and pressing with their hands.



“We also have at the main gate security measures. Here staff members’ temperatures are taken so that if it is found that your temperature is above. you are sent to a nearby hospital for further examination,” the GRIDCo director of systems operations noted.



And though their work was very important, Mr Obeng said they had not been affected that much by the pandemic.

