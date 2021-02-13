Zung Lana beats Ras Mubarak, Alhassan Andani for Council of State seat

Zunglana is newly-elected Northern region Council of State Member

With a vote tally of 23 out of the 32 valid votes cast in the Northern region elections for a representative on the Council of State, Alhaji Colonel Mahamoud Tahiru (rtd) alias Zung Lana, has emerged winner.

The polls, conducted on Friday, February 12, 2021, gave the candidate a landslide victory over his other contenders, Alhassan Andani, former Managing Director of the Stanbic Bank; Abdul Rashid-Mohammed; and the immediate-past Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak.



Ras Mubarak polled zero votes while Alhassan Andani and Abdul Rashid-Mohammed polled eight and one votes respectively, reports graphic.com.gh.



In his acceptance speech, as reported on the custodianghonline.com, the retired Soldier thanked the electorates for the confidence they reposed in him to represent the region.



He said the outcome of the polls was a victory for Dagbon and the entire region and further commended the other contestants for the healthy show throughout the process.

He promised to diligently discharge his responsibilities as specified in the 1992 constitution and also practice an open door policy during his tenure in office.



Following the polls, Ras Mubarak went onto his Facebook page to congratulate Zung Lana.



Meanwhile, in the Greater Accra region’s elections for a Council of State member, former MP for Ningo-Prampram, E.T. Mensah, and an astute member of the opposition National Democratic Congress, received an overwhelming victory.



He won all 58 votes, representing a 100% of total votes cast to emerge victorious.