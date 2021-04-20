eTV Ghana to kickstart new religious show dubbed Christian Connect

Paul Anomah-Kordieh to host Christian Connect on e.TV Ghana

Your world of quality entertainment, eTV Ghana, is set to roll out a new hour-long gospel talk show dubbed Christian Connect which will be hosted by the only visually impaired news anchor and presenter in West Africa, Paul Anomah-Kordieh.

Christian Connect is an educational and inspiring show which will discuss various interesting societal topics and doctrinal issues with reputable men of God, counsellors and life coaches. The show aims to bring viewers closer to God, grow their faith, teach them how a Christian should live, and to help them experience God and have a spirit-filled life.



The show will have segments like the discussion segment, where Paul will be interacting with life coaches on various topics. There will also be a segment for testimonies where viewers will get to share their testimonies via videos talking about their life’s journey with God.



Also included will be the ‘Factfile Did you know’ segment which will be dedicated to sharing facts about Christianity, as well as ‘Christianity around the world’. A 10-minute segment for Christian news, Christian shows, new Christian movies, music videos, etc.



Paul Anomah-Kordieh, host of the show, had this to say: “I am really excited to be back on your screens again with another inspiring and life-shaping programme such as Christian Connect.

If you were a fan of ‘Live Chat with Paul’, then you will enjoy this show even more because it is bringing you double the substance from the previous show. Make a point to join me on eTV Ghana this Sunday, the 25th of April as I take you on this life-changing journey”.



Also speaking on this new development was Mrs. Nosisa Doe, Programmes Manager of the station, eTV Ghana. She said, “A lot of people are fixated on the notion that Christianity is all about going to church, however, we at eTV Ghana understand the real meaning of Christianity and that is why we are introducing this show to teach people how Christianity can be inculcated in every aspect of their lives.



Be it in their relationships, work life, friendships and what not. The show will commence on the 25th of April at exactly 4pm and you should make it a point not to miss it”.



Join Paul Anomah-Kordieh this and every Sunday at 4pm for words of hope and encouragement on the Christian Connect. You can also catch the repeat on Wednesdays at 2:30pm on eTV Ghana.