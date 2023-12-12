iSupreme partners Yango to host Yango Family Ride

Over a 100 attendees were treated to a day of laughter, excitement, and cutting-edge technology

Ghana-owned Digital Marketing agency, iSupreme has collaborated with nternational tech company and ride-hail company Yango to organise the Yango Family Ride event to ensure the satisfaction and welfare of their partner drivers and riders.

This extraordinary occasion, orchestrated by the two tech-focused companies, redefined the traditional event experience, leaving over 100 attendees with memories of a day filled with laughter, excitement, and cutting-edge technology.



The Yango Family Ride took place on Saturday, December 2nd 2023 at the Jambo Spaces centre in Accra. Partners ,drivers and their families came together for a day that seamlessly blended fun, games, music and technology. Board games like chess, draught, Ludo, and more, created an atmosphere of friendly competition among families.



There were also floor games such as musical chairs and filling the hole which added an interactive touch, making the event a true celebration of togetherness. One major highlight of the event was undoubtedly the Virtual Reality (VR) experience, where attendees were transported into the virtual realm of Yango Town. This immersive experience, modelled around a real-life Yango trip, had participants navigating through the town, picking up virtual family members, and overcoming obstacles to reach their destination.



The VR journey not only showcased iSupreme's technological prowess but also provided a glimpse into the future of interactive brand experiences. It also provided families of drivers with a virtual feel of their everyday routine in a very engaging and fun way. The Yango Family Ride was a shining example of both companies' dedication to using technology to forge deeper connections between brands and their stakeholders.

The partners and drivers expressed their excitement after the event showing much appreciation to the organisers.



One participant, the wife of a 35 year old driver said ‘’ This is a whole new experience for me and the children. To be able to spend time with my husband (their father) was good for all of us. It made us appreciate all the hard work he has been doing all these years. We also connected with similar families and formed new friendships. We wish this happens often and we want to say thank you to Yango and iSupreme.’’



The overall feeling for the participants was one of fun, building great relationships and re-energizing for the busy festive season ahead and beyond.