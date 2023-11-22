l'll probe killings recorded during the 2020 elections in Techiman – Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, Former president

The presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has announced that if his party is elected in 2025, it will lift the ban on the importing of used vehicles.

The former president noted that the measure will assist create more job possibilities for young people in the automotive industry.



As part of his Building Ghana Tour, he addressed craftsmen and dealers at Techiman Magazine.



He also recommended the Nana Addo-led administration to consider sourcing a major share of the freshly built vehicles from domestic automakers.



“There are vehicle assembly plants owned by foreigners with the goal of assembling vehicle parts and selling brand-new cars to Ghanaians. The affordability of these new cars is a challenge for many Ghanaians; the government should play a role in addressing this issue by purchasing a significant portion of these locally assembled cars.”



“Given the substantial demand for vehicles in the government sector, such a move could contribute to the profitability of these companies. Recognizing the financial constraints faced by ordinary Ghanaians in affording new cars, the NDC plans to eliminate the proposed ban on the importation of used vehicles,” John Dramani Mahama he added.

Ghana in 2020 banned the importation of cars older than 10 years.



The move was to encourage international companies including Volkswagen AG and Nissan Motor Co. to set up local plants in the West African country.



The law provided import-duty rebates for companies that manufacture or assemble cars in Ghana.



The full passage of the Customs Amendment Bill meant that authorities prohibited the importation of salvaged motor vehicles comprising wrecked, destroyed, or physically damaged by collision, fire, water or other occurrences as well as specified motor vehicles over 10 years of age into the country.



It will also increase the import duty on specific motor vehicles and provide import duty exemptions for the security agencies and officers of the security agencies especially those who go on various assignments and peacekeeping in the security interest of Ghana.