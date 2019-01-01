GhanaWeb MobileHold GhanaWeb in the palm of your hands. Read the latest news from Ghana while you are out from your office or home. Browse through the hottest deals and personals from the classifieds. This and more is possible with GhanaWeb Mobile.
Facilities:
GhanaWeb Mobile (mobile.ghanaweb.com) is specially designed for the small screen of your mobile phone. The facilities are:
- Latest News
- Sports News
- Archived News from 1995>
- Exchange Rates
- Yellow Pages Ghana
- Classifieds
GhanaWeb Mobile works on practically all recent mobile phones. Steps to set up are:
- Activate the menu of your phone
- Locate the option 'Internet' or 'Browser'
- Create a new bookmark. Enter the url mobile.ghanaweb.com
Do not enter www when you enter the bookmark. The correct url is http://mobile.ghanaweb.com.