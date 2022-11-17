0
'Enough of the talking, let's pray for the Black Stars to deliver' - Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan Wheels Away After Making It 2 1 In Rustenburg.jpeg Asamoah Gyan

Thu, 17 Nov 2022 Source: www.dailymailgh.com

Ghana’s all time top scorer Asamoah Gyan is asking the Ghanaians public to pray for the Black Stars team to deliver at the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar later this week.

According to him, Ghanaians have talked enough about the team and believes it is time to stop talking and start supporting the team in Qatar.

Gyan, 37, who’s the African footballer with most goals at the FIFA Mundial has asked all Ghanaians to rally behind the team as they take on the rest of the world this month and in December.

“Everyone have shared his or her opinion about the BLACK STARS. 26 man squad is out now so what we have to do now is to support those in camp now.”

“If u have any comments, wait till after the first game of the tournament. But for now , let’s pray for the team to deliver”, the Ghana all time top scorer tweeted.

Ghana will start their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign with a game against European giant Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.

Four days later, the Black Stars return to action with a clash against the Asian powerhouse South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

The Black Stars who are making their fourth FIFA appearance will end their group stage campaign with a clash against Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.

Source: www.dailymailgh.com
