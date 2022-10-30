'I'm not ready for Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup' - Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan says that he is not fit and for that matter not ready to be included in Black Stars World Cup squad for the upcoming mundial.

Nonetheless he stated that due to his experience and pedigree he will not turn down an opportunity to help the team if the technical handlers invite him.



In an interview with GHOne, Gyan admitted that his physical conditions are not suitable for competitive football now and that he will not force himself into the conversation about who should be called up for the tournament.



Despite that, he revealed that it will be a dream come true to play his fourth World Cup but he is not unaware of the fact that he is not in the best shape for football.



“The World Cup is every footballer’s dream. If I’m fit to play active football and I’m invited to play for the national team, why not. It’s not like 15 years ago when I was young and competitive and could argue to be in the starting line-up.



“This is a different thing together. Right now people want you to go in and show your experience. The thing is you just have to be fit and be ready for competitive football. If I’m fit and invited into the national team, why not?



"Every player will embrace such an opportunity. This is the case where I’m not ready now. If I’m not ready but the FA and staff feel they need me now, I will be available. That one is up to them”, he said.

The former Ghana captain was clarifying a statement he made in an interview with BBC, in which he was quoted to have said he would love to have a last dance at the world’s biggest football festival.



Gyan said that his comments were placed out of context and that people mistook his statements into saying that he wants to be part of the current squad.



Asamoah Gyan has scored six goals, making him the most successful African in the history of the tournament.



The Black Stars will play Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay in Group H of the 2022 World Cup.



The 37-year-old is Africa’s record goal-scorer says that he will be more than ready to play a role in Ghana’s participation should the GFA extend an invitation to him.