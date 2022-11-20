'My focus is to help the young generation succeed at the Qatar World Cup' - Andre Ayew

Andre Ayew

Ghana’s Black Stars captain Andre Ayew says his focus is about m helping the younger generation to succeed at the 2022 World Cup.

The former Swansea City AFC deputy captain believes he’s learnt a lot after being to two FIFA World Cup tournaments in 2010 and 2014 and is ready to give back to the upcoming stars from the country.



He says he still feels fit and strong enough to play at the highest level and it’s an honour to lead his country to qualify for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar after missing out on 2018 in Russia.



“I’ve grown up and played alongside different generations, over two World Cups. I’ve learned a lot from them, and I still feel fit and strong enough to play at this level. I had the honour of leading my country to qualification.”



“It was a great experience, but the focus now has to be on helping the youngsters and convincing them that we can progress, for ourselves as a team as well as for the country. I enjoy every moment,” he told FIFA Plus.

Ghana will start their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign with a game against European giant Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.



Four days later, the Black Stars return to action with a clash against the Asian powerhouse South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.



The Black Stars who are making their fourth FIFA appearance will end their group stage campaign with a clash against Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.