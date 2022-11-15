0
'Support the Black Stars and stop the discussions about who should've made the squad' - Kurt Okraku

Tue, 15 Nov 2022 Source: dailymailgh.com

Ghana Football Association Boss, Kurt Okraku is asking the Ghanaian public to stop all discussions about the Black Stars squad ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament.

According to him, Ghanaians must start supporting the team and stop all discussions as the world cup squad has been announced.

“The discussions on who should have made it to the World Cup must stop now after the announcement of the squad and let’s all support the Black Stars,”- GFA President Kurt Okraku.

Ghana WC squad – Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati Zigi, Abdul Nurudeen, Ibrahim Danlad

Defenders: Denis Odoi, Tariq Lamptey, Alidu Seidu, Daniel Amartey, Joseph Aidoo, Alexander Djiku, Mohammed Salisu, Abdul-Rahman Baba, Gideon Mensah

Midfielders:

André Ayew, Thomas Partey, Elisha Owusu, Salis Abdul Samed, Mohammed Kudus, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh

Forwards:

Daniel Barnieh Afriyie, Kamal Sowah, Issahaku Abdul Fatawu, Osman Bukari, Inaki Williams, Antoine Semenyo, Jordan Ayew, Kamaldeen Sulemana

Ghana will play European giants Portugal on November 24 before taking on South Korea on November 28 and Uruguay on December 2.

