'What you see now is just the beginning' - Mohammed Kudus assures Ghanaians

Mohammed Kudus

AFC Ajax Amsterdam midfielder Mohammed Kudus says his incredible start to the 2022-23 season is just the beginning of great things to come.

The Ghana star midfielder has been in the limelight since the beginning of the season and believes he could go on to achieve great success in his football career.



According to him what Ghanaians are witnessing now is just the beginning because he feels motivated to do more than he’s doing now.



“What you see now is just the beginning,” he said on Star Connect.



“I am motivated to do more because I believe I can do more than I am doing now. There is still a part of my game that I can improve.”

Kudus will look to make those words count when the Black Stars take part in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Ghana will start their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign with a game against European giant Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.



Four days later, the Black Stars return to action with a clash against the Asian powerhouse South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.



The Black Stars who are making their fourth FIFA appearance will end their group stage campaign with a clash against Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.