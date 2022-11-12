1
Menu
Sports

10-man Kotoko beat Medeama 1-0 to go top of the table

Video Archive
Sat, 12 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A highly inspired Asante Kotoko side managed to beat Medeama SC by 1-0 at the Akoon Park with a man down to go top of the Ghana Premier League table.

The first 45 minutes of the match ended goalless despite both sides creating a few chances in the game.

After recess, Nicholas Mensah scored the only goal in the game after breaking through the flanks and going past his marker.

The player had different options in the box but decided to shoot into the tight corner which got the goal.

Nicholas Mensah has scored three goals so far in the Ghana Premier League this season.

Medeama made several attempts to get the equalizer but were unlucky at the face of goal.

Ivorian international Eric Zeze was sent off after refusing to lie on the stretcher. He had already been booked in the match.

Medeama had three free kicks but were unable to convert all in the second half.

The defeat was Medeama's 4th consecutive loss in the campaign.

Kotoko now top the table with 13 points but might lose their place if either Aduana Stars or Accra Lions win their matches on Sunday.



JNA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mahama saves NDC from EC ‘boycott’ of regional elections with almost GH?2m donation
'Disappointed’ civil servants compare prices at govt's PFJ market to public market
Ghastly accident in Tano North reportedly claims lives of 6 children, many critically injured
Anas 'steals' YouTuber's content?
How Muntaka vs. Bagbin showdown played out
'Ken must go': Martin Amidu slams Majority Leader
Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and Muntaka's comments that Bagbin binned and why
V8 full of makeup: Sammy Gyamfi retracts, apologizes
V8 full of makeup: Samira Bawumia chases Neat FM over allegation
Details of why Ghanaian YouTuber’s call to the Bar is on hold
Related Articles: