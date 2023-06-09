10 players most likely to join Real Madrid this summer

Madrid are on the market for new players

Two weeks ago, everything seemed pretty normal around Real Madrid. It was, in theory, supposed to be a relatively quiet summer. Yes, Los Blancos needed a back-up striker, a central midfielder and perhaps cover at full-back, but the impending arrival of Jude Bellingham would surely quench the need for a marquee summer signing. The return of Fran Garcia, a highly-rated left-back from Rayo Vallecano, also appeared to be a sensible move.

Then, Karim Benzema changed everything, agreeing on a massive deal with Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad, leaving Madrid without a recognised striker heading into the 2023-24 season. That presented a real problem for a squad already short on attacking depth. All of a sudden, a tame few weeks have started to look very important.



Signings, then, are needed, and a host of names have already started to crop up. Madrid supposedly hold serious interest in Harry Kane, while they are also said to be enamored with Kai Havertz. There are other possible targets, too, with a handful of big-name strikers potentially available for premium prices this summer.



Harry Kane (Tottenham)



A Kane move to Madrid has been rumoured for nearly two years now. But this time, it could really happen. The whole thing is well-chronicled at this point: Kane's current Spurs contract expires next summer, and the striker has shown little indication that he's willing to pen a new deal in north London. Tottenham will either have to sell him this summer or likely watch him walk away for free next.



There are reasons for him to stay in England, namely his desire to break the Premier League's all-time goalscoring record. But Madrid can offer the material success and spotlight that Spurs simply cannot.



The tactical fit makes sense, too. Kane could drop deep and link up with Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo, and will also get plenty of service in the box. Madrid have the funds and need. If Spurs want to sell — and there's no guarantee — this makes sense.



Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich)

With Garcia wrapped up, Davies seems a strange one. But Los Blancos are supposedly interested regardless. And there is some sense to this one. Davies endured a disappointing 2022-23 campaign, and could probably do with a change of scenery — something he himself admitted. Meanwhile, changes to the Bayern boardroom could make the left-back available at a decent price.



Davies is a superior player to Garcia, and is versatile enough to fill in on the left wing if Vinicius needs a rest. He's perhaps not a player Madrid need, but Davies would be a world-class addition.



Kai Havertz (Chelsea)



Madrid reportedly have a concrete interest in Havertz, and the player wants a change of scenery, but it's difficult to see exactly how he fits into the side. The German is a puzzling player, neither attacking midfielder nor centre-forward, Havertz is a conundrum wherever he goes.



Theoretically, he could be a Benzema replacement, but he doesn't have the same goalscoring or creative chops as the Frenchman. Then again, Los Blancos were never going to find a like-for-like player to step into the Ballon d'Or winner's shoes.



Perhaps Havertz opens up other ways of playing, or brings about a change in system. Regardless, Madrid clearly see something in him, and are willing to pay €60m (£52m/$64m) to secure his services.



Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal)

Chukwueze tore Madrid's defence apart in January, and it's clear that Los Blancos have kept an eye on him since then. The winger isn't necessarily an elite goalscorer, but he chipped in with his fair share of assists, and was among the best chance-creators in La Liga.



His dribbling ability is also valuable, and he could function as a central striker, if needed. At a reported €40m(£34m/$43m), he's good value for money.



Lautaro Martinez (Inter)



Madrid have reportedly gone in for Martinez before, and he's an interesting target. The Argentine is a different player from Benzema altogether, more of a poacher than a fluid playmaker, and he thrives inside the box or making runs off a more recognised No.9.



He's an inconsistent goalscorer, too, and tends to find the net in bursts before going cold for weeks on end. That doesn't necessarily scream 'Real Madrid striker', but it might just work.



Joselu (Espanyol)



And now for the boring option. Joselu is a separate issue from Benzema. Madrid have needed a back-up striker for nearly two years. In Joselu, they will finally have their man.

This one is reportedly nearing completion, with Madrid set to announce a one-year loan for the Espanyol striker shortly. It's not a particularly exciting option, but the 33-year-old will probably get them double-digit goals and should be an excellent fill-in for Copa games, and perhaps the odd league contest.



Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)



Liverpool fans, look away. Firmino was mentioned as a possibility for Madrid shortly after he announced his intent to leave the Reds, and although the possibility has never stretched beyond rumours, he would still be a fine fit for Los Blancos, especially if they intend to wait for a year for Mbappe.



He is available on a free, adaptable to pretty much any system, and can provide a healthy goal return, too. Firmino's injury record might be cause for concern, especially given that he's now 31. Still, if it's a short-term deal, Madrid could do a lot worse.



Gabri Veiga (Celta Vigo)



They wouldn't be the only ones. Veiga is being watched by all of the big names in Europe, following a standout season for Celta Vigo. He scored 11 and assisted four as a 21-year-old, lifting relegation-threatened Celta to survival with relative ease — an impressive feat for a midfielder who has played fewer than 12 months of senior football.



It was a campaign that drew attention from massive names, with Liverpool and Barcelona supposedly among the frontrunners to secure his signature. And it might not be too tricky to get in the race: Veiga has a reported €40m (£35m/$44m) release clause in his contract, a number Madrid wouldn't have to try too hard to reach.

Randal Kolo Muani (Eintracht Frankfurt)



Kolo Muani has PSG written all over him, but Madrid have supposedly kept an eye on him for a while. While it's true that Kane is their top striker target, Kolo Muani could be a handy alternative. The Eintracht Frankfurt striker has developed into a more well-rounded attacker this season, but is still incredibly direct — a useful trait for a Madrid side that likes to hit opponents on the break.



He would also likely be cheaper than Kane, presumably available for less than the €100m Spurs will likely want for their No.9.



Kylian Mbappe (PSG)



And now for the farfetched one. It is widely accepted that Mbappe will be a Madrid player someday. In fact, most expected him to be wearing white at this point, but the France captain notably opted to extend his deal with PSG in 2022, delaying the inevitable.



Madrid can get him on a free transfer next summer, but might be inclined to make a mega-move for him in the coming months — if only to make clear their intent to be more fearsome than ever next year. It's unlikely that Madrid will break the bank, but Mbappe is always a player to keep an eye on where they are involved in the market.