10-year-old Ghanaian sports presenter gets featured on BBC News

Ghanaian sports journalist, Dominic Fobih

Dominic Fobih, a 10-year-old Ghanaian sports journalist working with Accra-based Angel FM has been featured on BBC News Pidgin.

In the video sighted by GHBase.Com, Dominic talked about his journey from his hometown to being a sports journalist at Angel FM.



He also talked about how he used to walk about 5 miles from his home to the next village to watch sports from a rich man who had a DSTV at his home.



According to several details gathered by our outfit, Fobih has been offered a lifetime educational scholarship by the Founder and President of Angel Group of Company, Dr. Kwaku Oteng.

Watch the video below:



