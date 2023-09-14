11 down, one standing; Ghana's Olympic boxing hope in disarray

Ghana has only one boxer in contention in the qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic Games ongoing in Senegal.

Out of the 12 boxers that made up the Black Bombers squad to Dakar, Senegal for the qualifiers, only one boxer was able to make it to the semis.



Theophilus Kpakpo Allotey is the only Ghanaian boxer who was able to reach the semi-finals of the qualifiers after defeating Ugandan boxer Fathia Shafik Mawanda in their flyweight contest.



Abdul Wahid Omar, Jonathan Tetteh and Joseph Commey who won medals at the 2022 Commonwealth Games for Ghana were all eliminated in the qualifiers on points.



Dr Ornella Sathoud who was one of Ghana’s hopes in the Women’s context was also denied a win on points by Kenyan boxer, Elizabeth Adhiambo Andiego.



UK-based Ghanaian boxer Seth Gyimah alias Freezy Macbones also lost his fight to Seydou Konate of Senegal, failing to advance in the opening rounds of the qualifiers.

The Black Bombers still have the opportunity to qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games in the World Qualifiers where boxers would have to face opponents from Asia and Europe.



In 2019, only three Ghanaian boxers were able to qualify for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.



JNA/KPE