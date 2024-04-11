11-year-old writes new book to inspire young and talented footballers

Akinsanya hopes his new book will encourage young deprived footballers

Carlton Nifemi Akinsanya, a young Ghanaian of Nigerian heritage has launched his first fictional book, “Justin, The Legend”.

The book launch was held on Sunday, February 11 at the ICGC Open Heaven temple at East Legon, a suburb of Accra.



The event was attended by family, friends and well wishers while proceeds from the ceremony was used to purchase items and donated to the Accra Psychiatric hospital on Thursday, March 28.



11-year-old Akinsanya was born in Ghana to Nigerian parents. His life as a juvenile soccer star who began playing football at 6-years-old was the inspiration behind the book.



The book speaks of the struggle of a fictional character, Justin Asare who succeeded to be one of the best players in the world despite the odds stacked against him.



Akinsanya hopes his new book will encourage young deprived footballers to aspire to greater heights in spite of the challenges thrown at them.

He is currently enrolled at the Legon Hills Football Academy and 4Eva Yung Football Academy where his skill is being honed.



About the Book



Justin is the only son of Richard and Abena Asare. They live in a village called Akrofrom in Ghana. His family was among the poorest in the village and his father, a farmer, struggled to provide for his family. In spite of his poverty, Richard enrolled his son in the village's public school and wanted him to become the first graduate in his extended family. However, Justin fell in love with playing football at the tender age of 5. His childhood dream was to become one of Ghana's greatest football players.



Although he struggled academically in school, Justin did not deviate from his career path of playing professional football. He relocated to Accra, with the help of his uncle, who supported him to achieve his big dream. He became a Black Star player at the age of 18, captained the U-21 national team when he was 21, and began his international football career at the age of 22. He won many prominent football awards among which are Ghana's Best Player Award, two golden boots and five Ballon d'Or.