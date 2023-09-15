12 boxers, 0 qualifications: How Ghana’s boxers performed at Olympic Games qualifiers in Senegal

Boxers from the Black Bombers camp

Ghana's contingent of 12 boxers failed to secure qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games after losing their bouts in the African Olympic Boxing Qualifiers in Dakar.

The hopes of the Black Bombers rested heavily on Theophilus Kpakpo Allotey, who managed to advance to the semifinals. Allotey demonstrated his skill by defeating Ugandan boxer Fathia Shafik Mawanda in the quarterfinals of the men's flyweight division.



However, his journey came to an end when he faced Ala Eddine Zidi of Tunisia in the semifinals, falling short of progressing to the final stage.



Joseph Commey who won bronze for Ghana at the 2022 Commonwealth Games lost to Algerian counterpart Mohammed Houberi in the quarter-final.



Abdul Wahid Omar and Jonathan Tetteh who also won medals at the 2022 Commonwealth Games for Ghana were eliminated in the qualifiers on points.



Dr Ornella Sathoud who was one of Ghana’s hopes in the Women’s context was also denied a win on points by Kenyan boxer, Elizabeth Adhiambo Andiego.



UK-based Ghanaian boxer Seth Gyimah alias Freezy Macbones also lost his fight to Seydou Konate of Senegal and failed to advance in the opening rounds of the qualifiers.

The boxers had to make it to the finals and win their weight categories to qualify for the Olympic Games.



The Black Bombers still have the opportunity to qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games in the World Qualifiers where boxers would have to face opponents from Asia and Europe.



Last four years, only three Ghanaian boxers were able to qualify for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.



