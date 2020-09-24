#12 exposé: Kofi Manu opts to appear before Ethics Committee to present statement of defence

Kofi Manu

Football administrator Kofi Manu has responded to the Ghana Football Association’s charge for breaching the association’s code of ethics in the number 12 documentary on corruption in Ghana football.

Former Ghana FA Executive Council member Nii Komiete Duku and football administrator Kofi Manu were charged by the GFA prosecutor for breaching the GFA Code of Ethics Article 25(1), 2009.



The duo implicated were given up to September 24,2020 to submit their statement of defense or the case will be adjudicated in their absence according to the GFA prosecutor.



A statement released by the Ghana FA on the two officials read “both are expected to both are expected to submit their written Statements of Defence by Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the GFA Secretariat on or before 4:00pm or through dc@ghanafa.org.



“They may however choose the option for a personal hearing before the GFA Ethics Committee on a date and time to be communicated.

“Should they fail to choose any of the options, the Ethics Committee shall proceed to adjudicate the case in their absence.



In a letter sighted by Happy Sports, Kofi Manu has written to the GFA to appear before the Ethics Committee to present his statement of defence on the charge.



Read the letter below



