13th African Games: Black Princesses reach finals of women’s football tournament after beating Senegal 3-1

Black Princesses celebrating a goal

The Black Princesses of Ghana are through to the finals of the women’s football tournament at the 13th African Games.

This follows an impressive semi-final victory over the Senegal U20 women’s national team on Monday night.



In a game played at the Cape Coast Stadium, the Black Princesses made their intent clear from the onset as the team dominated and attacked the opponent.



After several attempts, the Black Princesses finally had the breakthrough in the 18th minute thanks to a goal from talented forward Tracey Twum.



After that goal, the host nation continued to pile the pressure on the semi-final opponent and could have scored three more

Unfortunately, only one attempt was successful. An injury time strike from Ophelia Amponsah in added time doubled the lead for the Ghanaian side before heading into the break.



In the second half, a penalty converted by Kande halved the deficit for Senegal but it could not save the side from a defeat.



A 55th minute goal from Ophelia Amponsah sealed the victory for the Black Princesses to book a place in the final.



Ghana’s Black Princesses will now prepare to face Nigeria in the final.