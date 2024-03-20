13th African Games: Black Satellites set up final with Uganda after beating Senegal in semis

Black Satellites are Ghana's male football team for the games

The Ghana U20 men’s national team has set up a final with the Uganda U20 side in the men’s football tournament at the 13th African Games after beating Senegal in the semifinals on Tuesday night.

The Black Satellites locked horns with the Young Teranga Lions in a showdown at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Despite the dominance of the Black Satellites in the first half, the hosts could not find the back of the net.



After the halftime break, Ghana continued to dominate the contest but Senegal also had their moments although they struggled to penetrate the defence of the hosts.

Late in the 83rd minute, substitute Michael Ephson decided the game when he scored from close range to give the Black Satellites a deserved lead.



With Ghana doing enough to hold on to the lead, the Black Satellites managed to secure the narrow win to advance to the final.



The Black Satellites will now prepare to take on Uganda who also beat Congo in the other semifinal game in the final game on Friday, March 22.