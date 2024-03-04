13th African Games: Ed Moses to join launch of interactive exhibit celebrating Africa’s sporting heroes

Ed Moses will be in Ghana for the event

Source: Franklin Addo, Contributor

American Olympic gold medalist, world champion and Board Member for Sports Equity Lab, a research organization, Dr. Edwin Moses, is gearing up to join other sports enthusiasts in the unveiling of a 10-meter tall installation, showcasing six iconic sports personalities hailed as ‘African Giants.’

The initiative, spearheaded by Sports Equity Lab (SEL), with support from the African Union Sports Council, Ghana’s Ministry of Youth and Sports, and Swiss sportswear company On, the campaign, titled Victory in Unity, is expected to be unveiled at the University of Ghana Stadium on Thursday, March 7, 2024, ahead of the commencement of the 13th African games dubbed 'ACCRA 2023,' slated for 8th March 2024.



Renowned icons featured in the lineup include luminaries such as Feryal Abdelaziz, the first female Egyptian karateka to win Olympic gold; Raphael Botsyo Nkegbe, the first Ghanaian to qualify for the 2020 Paralympics; Noemi Alphonse, the first Mauritian para-athlete to reach a Paralympic Games final; Mpumelelo Mhlongo, a multi-world championship Paralympic Games medalist; Hellen Obiri, the only woman to have won world titles in indoor track, outdoor track, and cross country; and Abedi Ayew Pele, regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time.



Founder of Sports Equity Lab, Professor Dr Yetsa Tuakli-Wosornu, said the sports figures were renowned for their indomitable spirits and unparalleled achievements, symbolizing the triumph of human resilience in the face of adversity.



She was impressed with the level of performance and quality athletes produced yearly in Africa, despite the myriad of challenges faced on the continent.



“Despite being faced with myriad challenges - limited resources, insufficient funding, and systemic biases - Africa continues to produce a constellation of stellar athletes who defy odds and etch their names in sporting history year over year, and generation over generation,” she pointed out.



She said her outfit was grateful for the opportunity to add value to the games with the campaign; showcasing an unwavering commitment to driving inclusivity and the transformative power of sport as a catalyst for social good.

Dr. Edwin Moses, a two-time Olympic gold medalist currently listed in the Guinness Book of Records for winning 122 consecutive 400-meter hurdle races in the 70s-80s, mentioned that Sports Equity Lab believed in harnessing the power of sports to foster inclusivity and drive positive change.



“I am honoured to be in Ghana to lend support to the Victory in Unity campaign, which endeavours to leverage sport as a vehicle for social progress,” he affirmed.



Director of Sports at the University of Ghana, Dr Bella Bello Bitugu, further stated that the incorporation of sports equity into the essence and mission of the games will enhance its spirit and vision, aiming to mobilize, celebrate, and uplift.



According to him Sports Equity Lab will provide a platform for a profound celebration of past achievements alongside present endeavors, emphasizing the importance of giving back to society and providing opportunities for youth and future generations.



Head of Africa for On, Navalayo Osembo, said “As one of the African continent’s prime sports events featuring 4000 athletes from over 50 African countries competing in 29 different sports, the reach and relevance of the African Games are unparalleled. Being present at this impactful event and helping to further Sports Equity Lab's mission of increasing inclusion and reducing inequities in sports is a vital project for us, especially as On's engagement in Africa is still in its early stages”.



Former Ghanaian long Jumper, Dr. Tuakli-Wosornu, in a remark, insisted that the “victory in unity campaign” epitomized African excellence calling for a collective action among Africans.

“Championing athletes of all backgrounds in a single campaign ignites a flame of solidarity and pride as we move towards a more equitable sporting landscape for generations to come,” she said.



The African Games, slated to host over 4,000 athletes representing over 50 nations across the continent, will serve as the backdrop for this monumental initiative. Positioned at the entrance of the University of Ghana, the interactive art installation will welcome attendees to contribute their photographs, symbolizing solidarity with the athletes and becoming integral to their stories.



The Victory in Unity installation will be available for the public to interact with between 8-10th March 2024.



Sports Equity Lab is a research organization that utilizes data-driven approaches to engage communities and reduce inequities in sports.