13th African Games: Enthusiasm and attendance build up as games thrill

African Games official logo

The 13th African Games is building up with excitement after a slow start since the opening ceremony on March 8, 2024.

The African Games festival, featuring almost all African countries and about 5000 athletes in 24 sports disciplines took off on a low note after a subdued opening ceremony last week Friday, but the tournament has picked up considerably at all centres.



With tickets initially on sale for the opening ceremony and the entire Games, attendance dropped worryingly, but it appears the decision by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the LOC to open the gates for free and also provide free accommodation to the various venues across the city is a masterstroke.



Attendance and enthusiasm in the game have significantly shot up at the Borteyman Sports Complex, especially as well as the University of Ghana halls which are also hosting some of the indoor games.



On Friday evening, March 15, 2024, enthusiastic fans filled up the new University of Ghana Sports Stadium following the return of the Games, one week after the glittering opening ceremony.

The Black Satellites completed their group match there with a 1-0 win over Benin before a nearly full House.



With football being the nation's number one sport, it is normally not surprising to have a large attendance. However, even long before the 13th African Games, no junior national football team had been able to attract a crowd of nearly 10,000 spectators to the Accra Sports Stadium, even when the gates had been opened for free.



With the Black Satellites progressing to the semi-finals, Ghana winning medals and athletics, where Ghana is also strong, coming up in the next few days, the upsurge in enthusiasm in the African Games can only soar higher.



The Games may have started on a slow note, but, where it matters most, it is picking up and more excitement is expected in the coming with Ghana's athletic star Benjamin Azamati and his team set to start athletics on Monday, more thrills are expected.