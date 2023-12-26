13th African Games: LOC float draws large crowd

LOC walk

As part of efforts to increase public awareness and improve visibility, the Local Organizing Committee for the 13th African Games organized a float over the weekend through some principal streets of Accra.

The float which drew a vast crowd of onlookers and participants, started from the Accra Sports Stadium through the streets of Tema station, Accra City Hotel, High Street, Opera and Melcom, Rawlings Park, and winded up at the Accra Sports Stadium, where participants were taking through some aerobic exercises.



With a perfect combination of the newly launched LOC theme song and brass band music, the 'Di Asa' ladies thrilled the crowd with their graceful movements of body and feet.



Members of the Local Organizing Committee led by Dr Kwaku Ofosu-Asare were joined by legends and former medalists of the African Games, athletes, administrators, and Staff of the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Sporting Federations Heads and Government Officials also graced the occasion. Dr. Kwaku Ofosu-Asare expressed his gratitude to the participants and urged Ghanaians to rally behind the LOC for a successful African Games.



“The African Games is your games, my games, and our games”



“We are getting near and close, we hope to make it happen in Ghana. We will surprise people that we promised and delivered” he concluded.