13th African Games: We have enough quality to beat Gambia in the next game – Black Satellites coach assures

Ghana will face Gambia in their next match

The head coach of Ghana’s U20 national team, Desmond Ofei says he is confident his side will beat their Gambian counterpart in their next game at the 13th African Games.

The coach on Friday reacted after the Black Satellites failed to score and had to settle for a draw against Congo U-20 in their first match of the men’s football tournament.



Speaking after the game, Coach Desmond Ofei said he would be sticking to his game plan in the next outing.



He said the Black Satellites have enough quality to score goals to beat Gambia.

“I don’t think a lot will change towards the next game. The game plan will stay the same. We have enough quality. We will get it right against Gambia. We won’t adapt to the opponent. We will play our game,” Coach Desmond Ofei said.



The next game between Ghana and Gambia will be played on March 12, at the Accra Sports Stadium.