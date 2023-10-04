13th African Games will promote development and expand economy - Contractor

Kofi Nti Appiah-Agyei

The road contractors at Borteyman, Oswald Investment Limited, are confident of completing the School Junction-Borteyman road by December 2023.

The 6-kilometer road, which starts from School Junction, East Legon, will ease congestion and create access for commuters who will connect from other parts of Accra to Borteyman to experience the 13th African Games.



Oswald Investment Limited, a Ghanaian-owned firm, began the construction of the road in June 2022 and is expected to add finishing touches by the end of Decemeber 2023.



According to Mr. Kofi Nti Appiah-Agyei, who is the Development Engineer for Urban Roads, explained the benefit of the road beyond the 13th African Games.



“In terms of functional classification, this is an anterior road. It is a dual carriage lane in each direction. We have a pedestrian walkway along the banks of the road. The cost of the road is around GHS182 million,” he told Accra2023ag.com.

“The road is from school junction to motorway which is about proximately 6 kilometers. It is part of the roads that we are constructing to give credible access and connection to the Games’ center at Borteyman. It will also be part of the project that will give access to the people from the Northeast part of Accra.



“We started work last year in June. As we speak, the contractor has completed about 80 percent of the work. The road is expected to be completed in December 2023. Extensive work has been completed,” he added.



Ghana is expecting over 13,000 visitors to the West African nation to participate and witness the coninental showpiece in the third month of 2024.



Meanwhile, Chefs de Mission from over 30 countries traveled to Accra on Monday to engage the African Union’s Technical Committee of the African Games (TCAG) and the Local Organising Committee (LOC) on the way forward for the event.