14 lessons black football stars must learn from Benjamin Mendy's ordeal - Saanie Daara lists

French footballer, Benjamin Mendy

Former spokesperson of the Ghana Football Association, Sannie Daara, has provided valuable advice to black football stars following the acquittal of French footballer, Benjamin Mendy.

With the recent wave of serious accusations, particularly regarding rape scandals involving black and African players, Sannie Daara emphasizes the importance of taking precautions to protect their reputations and navigate potential challenges.



Sannie Daara emphasized the need to be cautious with personal interactions, particularly with women who may not fully understand their culture or have ulterior motives.



He urged players to marry early in their careers before they become famous to establish a foundation of trust and support.



He also urged players to take advantage of the support system that their clubs provide to help tackle any weakness they might have.



See Saanie Daara's 14 lessons for black football stars must learn below

GUIDANCE NOTES FOR BLACK & AFRICAN FOOTBALLERS IN EUROPE IN THE WAKE OF BENJAMIN MENDY ACQUITTAL



❇ Avoid girls regular at high profile nightclubs. Most are media informants, gold diggers, false rape accusers, have unplanned kids with you for child support or give you STDs.



❇ Avoid women who don't understand you or your culture



❇ Marry early in your career and to a woman before you became famous.



❇ Avoid too many text messages: They can use innocent convos against you

❇ Maintain a small circle of wise and trusted friends who can give you support & good advice.



❇ Maintain personal integrity: Uphold the highest ethical standards on and off the field.



❇ Respect boundaries: Always ensure consent and respect personal boundaries in all interactions.



❇ Seek legal guidance: Familiarize yourself with local laws and regulations to ensure compliance.



❇ Be cautious with your social interactions: Understand the potential consequences of your actions and make responsible choices.

❇ Protect your reputation: Be mindful of the company you keep and the environments you find yourself in. Have a person in the media to protect and promote your image and reputation.



❇ Utilise club resources: Take advantage of the support systems and resources available through your club to navigate any challenges you may face.



❇ Communicate openly with your club: Maintain open lines of communication with your club officials to address any concerns or issues.



❇ Educate yourself: Stay informed about cultural norms and legal frameworks in your host country to navigate cultural differences.



❇ Prioritse mental well-being: Seek professional help if needed, and prioritize your mental and emotional well-being throughout your career.

GUIDANCE NOTES FOR BLACK & AFRICAN FOOTBALLERS IN EUROPE IN THE WAKE OF BENJAMIN MENDY ACQUITTAL



❇ Avoid girls regular at high profile nightclubs. Most are media informants, gold diggers, false rape accusers, have unplanned kids with you for child support or give you STDs.



❇… pic.twitter.com/3JvD1sYSMZ — Ibrahim Sannie Daara (@SannieDaara) July 14, 2023

JNA/KPE